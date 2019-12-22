HSBC Lowers J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,475 ($19.40).

JDW has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,432.50 ($18.84).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JDW stock opened at GBX 1,643 ($21.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,051 ($13.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,662 ($21.86). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,545.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,504.66.

In other news, insider Su Cacioppo sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.14), for a total value of £68,864.38 ($90,587.19).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader