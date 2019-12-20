HSBC Lowers SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to Hold

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was downgraded by HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 869 ($11.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 840 ($11.05). HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 827.50 ($10.89).

SGRO opened at GBX 882.20 ($11.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 862.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 788.95. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.60) and a one year high of GBX 900.60 ($11.85).

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

