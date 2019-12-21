Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $4,589,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.72. 419,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,930. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

