Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €48.00 ($55.81) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.16 ($64.14).

ETR:BOSS opened at €43.05 ($50.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.80.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

