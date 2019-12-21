Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Insider Sells $1,978,390.00 in Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $368.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.79. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $372.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $322.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,790,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 76.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,822,000 after acquiring an additional 380,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

