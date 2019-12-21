Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 460 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hunting to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hunting to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 546.91 ($7.19).

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 459.09. The firm has a market cap of $673.77 million and a PE ratio of 7.99. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 657 ($8.64).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

