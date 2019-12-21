Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

HRCXF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

