Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HYVE stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 102.20 ($1.34). 1,787,855 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of $757.93 million and a P/E ratio of -113.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hyve Group’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

