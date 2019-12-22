Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €9.60 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.29 ($10.80).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

