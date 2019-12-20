iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of IBDP opened at $25.60 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing