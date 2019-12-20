iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Trading Down 0.1%

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, approximately 1,195 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0606 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 205,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

