iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

