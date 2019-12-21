ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sidoti increased their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ICF International by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ICF International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ICFI traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.01. 109,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. ICF International has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $93.65.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio