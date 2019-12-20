iDealCash (DEAL) Market Capitalization Hits $104,203.00

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. iDealCash has a market cap of $104,203.00 and $3.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024723 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025471 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.