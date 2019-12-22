IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.43.

NYSE:IEX opened at $171.37 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX by 69.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,989,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 766.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 211,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

