Ignis Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, Upbit, STEX and Coinbit. Ignis has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01195034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120042 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, STEX, Upbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Indodax and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.