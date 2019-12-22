IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.18 million and $11,945.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Cashierest, CoinTiger and CoinBene.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Allbit, Bittrex, DDEX, Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io, Cashierest, CoinBene, CoinTiger, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.