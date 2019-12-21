II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

IIVI opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.98. II-VI has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in II-VI by 122.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in II-VI by 76.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

