Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.45

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.45 and last traded at $179.16, with a volume of 11118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

