IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,019.83

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,019.83 and traded as high as $1,194.50. IMI shares last traded at $1,180.00, with a volume of 925,310 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMI shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,061 ($13.96) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,093.21 ($14.38).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,021.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

