Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMMU. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

IMMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,805. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

