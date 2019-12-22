Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMMU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IMMU stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

