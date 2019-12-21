IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Buys $472,150.00 in Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $472,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,605,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $5.20 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 787,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 606,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

