Impleum Reaches One Day Volume of $127.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Impleum has a market cap of $23,607.00 and $127.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 46% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00044478 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Impleum

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,424,491 coins and its circulating supply is 6,179,796 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.