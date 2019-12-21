Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $229,025.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Incyte stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Incyte by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

