Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Guggenheim set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

