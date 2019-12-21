Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim set a $101.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.05.

Incyte stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,464. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3,415.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 133.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Incyte by 217.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained