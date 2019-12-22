Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.00. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

