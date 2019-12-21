Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 13,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin