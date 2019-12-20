ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.26 ($14.25).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve