Ink 1-Day Volume Tops $3,389.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, EXX, CoinBene and Exmo. Ink has a market capitalization of $998,061.00 and $3,389.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00186999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinBene, HitBTC, Exmo, Bit-Z, Coinnest, EXX, Exrates, TOPBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.