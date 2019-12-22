Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.96

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.96 and traded as high as $102.58. Innospec shares last traded at $102.48, with a volume of 3,384 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $2,291,149.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,950. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Quiet Period