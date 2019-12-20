Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Up 0%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, approximately 396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

