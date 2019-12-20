Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Trading 0% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) shares were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,236,000.

Further Reading: What is a recession?