Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $18.25 Average PT from Analysts

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Inovalon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

