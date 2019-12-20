Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Down 11.1%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.08, 2,022,654 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,980,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.40% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764,016 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

