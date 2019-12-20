Insider Buying: Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Childrens Place stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $815.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 293.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 370,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 98.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 861.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 125,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 483.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,941,000.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

