Insider Buying: E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Buys 100 Shares of Stock

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$795.00 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,518,670.

Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 100 shares of E-L Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$737.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 100 shares of E-L Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$745.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00.

TSE:ELF opened at C$810.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. E-L Financial Corp Ltd has a one year low of C$720.05 and a one year high of C$824.88. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$762.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$755.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

