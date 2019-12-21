Insider Buying: Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Purchases 89,000,000 Shares of Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane purchased 89,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$712,000.00 ($504,964.54).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. Empire Resources Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

About Empire Resources

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project that is located near the town of Sandstone; and 60% interest in the Penny's Find gold project situated in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection