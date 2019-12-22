Insider Buying: Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Insider Acquires 62,500 Shares of Stock

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) insider Andrew L. Johnson acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00.

Shares of EXDI opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Exactus Inc has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

