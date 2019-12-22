Insider Buying: Finablr PLC (LON:FIN) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Finablr PLC (LON:FIN) insider Michael Tomalin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £35,600 ($46,829.78).

Michael Tomalin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Tomalin bought 20,000 shares of Finablr stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,355.96).

LON FIN opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80. Finablr PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.60 ($2.88). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.90.

About Finablr

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

