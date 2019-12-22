Insider Buying: Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Major Shareholder Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.79 per share, with a total value of $64,253.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,552,977.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ POPE opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. Pope Resources has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $98.72.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 3.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pope Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pope Resources stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Pope Resources worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

