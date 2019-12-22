Insider Buying: Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Buys 2,485 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 531,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 353,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 352,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

