Insider Buying: RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 403,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,523.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.36. 151,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Grain Co. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

