Insider Buying: Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Buys 32,500 Shares of Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,652,687 shares in the company, valued at C$2,128,859.84.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 45,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 45,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,450.00.

Shares of CVE TLT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.32. 81,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,812. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 19.66. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?