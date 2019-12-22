Insider Buying: XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Purchases 373,195 Shares of Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 373,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. XOMA Corp has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $214.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.28.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

