Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 1,360 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANET opened at $203.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.72.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

