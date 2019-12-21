Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Sells 4,994 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADSK opened at $182.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,662.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

