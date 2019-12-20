Insider Selling: Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Senior Officer Sells 313 Shares of Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11.

TSE BMO opened at C$101.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.87. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$86.25 and a 52 week high of C$106.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CSFB upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

