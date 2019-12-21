Insider Selling: Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO Sells 14,250 Shares of Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. Blucora Inc has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 152.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 139,683 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Blucora by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Blucora by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Blucora by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period